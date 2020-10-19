NPP in search for a parliamentary candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency

Abu Kamara died after his car crashed into a truck at the Datoyili police barrier

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) is searching for a parliamentary candidate to replace their late parliamentary candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu in the Savannah Region, who died in a car crash last week.

Abu Kamara, who has since been buried, died while returning to Tamale after inspecting a project in his constituency.



In a statement signed by John Boadu, the party’s General Secretary, the NPP has tasked its National Steering Committee to work towards getting a nomination for the constituency in line with the party’s regulation.



“The National Executive Committee also, in accordance with Article 10(10)(1) of the Party Constitution, empowered the National Steering Committee to find a replacement for the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu, Mr. Abu Kamara, who sadly lost his life, together with two others on Friday, October 16, 2020, in a fatal car accident,” the state read.



The Savannah Regional NPP also noted in a statement: “On the instructions of the Savannah Regional Chairman, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu (Prof Kalamonia) and the Regional Council of Elders, all campaign activities in the Region are suspended with immediate effect.”



The party also directed that all party flags should fly at half-mast.

“These directives are in line with the party’s respect and condolence to the families of our deceased heroes; Abu Kamara, Mr Kotochi Majeed and Mr Adam Abu. We mourn with the families in these trying times. May the Good Lord grant them Jannat-al Firdaus. Ameen,” the statement added.



Abu Kamara died after his car crashed into a truck at the Datoyili police barrier. He died alongside an aide and one other passenger.



The crash occurred at about 10:39 pm on Friday.



Abu Kamara was buried on Saturday, October 17, in accordance with Islamic customs.