Politics

NPP inaugurates Volta Campaign team

The New Patriotic Party has inaugurated a 29-member Volta Region Campaign Team to prosecute vigorous strategies to retain the party going into the December general elections.

The team is expected to give visibility to the Party’s Presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to win massively to continue with its developmental interventions and projects while targeting some Parliamentary seats for the Party in the Region.



Mr Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organiser of NPP, who inaugurated the Team, chaired by Mr Makafui Woanya urged them to do more to retain the NPP-led government to continue to meet the aspirations of the people.



He charged the Team to work towards breaking the ‘world bank’ tag by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the Region and reduce it to a ‘micro saving’ bank.



“Remind the people they are only remembered during voting and soon abandoned, when projects start.



"The Volta Region is like a woman, who is remembered at the middle of the night by the NDC even though they claimed it is their world bank," he said.



Mr Awuku noted that the NPP is focused on a surgical campaign to redeem the people from poverty and continue the good works started by the government, and would leave no stone unturned to achieve that.

He said "I encourage you to go out there and campaign for victory, be resilient, vigilant and focus and let's win together in December."



Mr Awuku noted that the NPP would not countenance any intimidation tactics by the NDC, but will do their best with the help of God to retain power.



Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya, Volta Region Chairman of the NPP, commended the Ketu South MCE and the constituency executives for making sure that foreigners were prevented from registering in the just ended voter registration exercise



He said the Party was working hard to retain power and continue with the many development projects and policies of the government.



He urged members of the Party to offer a helping hand to the campaign team by reaching out to the people and win more souls for the Party.



He congratulated Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive and the NPP Constituency Executives for making sure that aliens or foreigners were prevented from participating in the recent voter registering exercise.

“Go from house to house and campaign for victory," Mr Woanya urged.



Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, noted that the NPP in the Region with its hard-working leadership and a good strategy would win the impending general elections.



He encouraged every member of the Party to work hard towards victory saying "Go out there and make sure that each day, you win two souls for the Party, so that we can celebrate victory on December 7.



Mr Joseph Hormenyah, Regional Secretary, who is also a member of the campaign team, said the NPP in the Region was poised and more than ready to face the challenges to retain power.

