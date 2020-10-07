NPP incumbent MP to contest as an independent candidate

Andrew Amankwaa Asiamah, MP for Fomena Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena Constituency who entered Parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 has filed his nomination for re-election as an independent candidate.

Andrew Amankwaa Asiamah when successful will be the first non-NPP member to represent the area after the NDC won the seat in 1992.



The MP’s quest to run as an independent candidate comes after he refused to contest the Party’s primaries over claims of infractions in voter album.



He, however sought legal redress over the voter album infraction claims but the ruling did not favour him.



The court forced Mr Asiamah to withdraw from the primaries of the party leaving Philip Ofori Asante to run unopposed.



Mr Asiamah has received massive endorsement from his constituents over his decision to contest as an independent candidate.

Former party Communication Director, Seth Oduro who led a press conference organized by the group is confident the MP deserves another term.



“The choice of an MP depends solely on the constituents. No one else, no Regional Chairman nor campaign team can determine our MP for us”, he said.



They accused the NPP Chairman for the Constituency, Akwasi Anti Asamoah of scheming for every MP to stay in power for one term.



“With the inception of Chairman Akwasi Anti into office, everything has changed. All MPs who came after Hon. Afrifa have done one term. Hon. Abu Bonsra and Atta Boafo all had one term each. There was an attempt to give Lawyer Asiamah also a year term.



“The reason given for all of them is non-performance but Asiamah has done very well”, he added.

Party Chairman, Akwasi Anti Asamoah has however debunked claims that there is an agenda to kick MPs out after one term in office.



“I have no agenda to remove MPs after one term. As a youth organizer, I followed and campaigned for the late Afrifa and he went for three terms.



“Abu Bonsra took over after the demise of Afrifa. I single-handedly convinced the party members to let him do another term since his first was just two years.



“Atta Boafo contested him and won. He lost his next bid to Asiamah who worked with him at KMA”, he said.