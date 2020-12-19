NPP is ready for NDC any day in court – Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Sulley Sambian

Private legal practitioner, Sulley Sambian has said he would be disappointed if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with all its claims that the just-ended election was compromised does not go to court to seek redress.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) without thoughts of any legal tussle long assembled its pink sheets in readiness for a challenge adding that they are unfazed about threats of a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the legitimacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the victor.



“Your threat of legal action, trust me, is empty. Sincerely speaking, I will be very disappointed if the NDC fails to go to court. At least we won’t have to spend about 8 months in court. It’s just 42 days and all the noise will be over. We are waiting”, the North East Regional scribe of the NPP said.

He stressed that “my party, the NPP has in its possession, the over 38,000 pink sheets in our custody. The national party even before the 7th December 2020 elections directed all regions to, as a matter of speed bring, not only the soft copies but hard copies of every pink sheet in all the polling stations. Before Jean Mensa declared yours truly as the president-elect, all the regions had submitted their pink sheets to the national party.



"I can’t wait to see you or any of your party stalwarts in the witness box. At least the court is more preferable than the streets. So please get the guys off the streets so we can civilly engage in the court. It is the only legitimate constitutionally sanctioned forum. No amount of “wu b3 ti borborliborbor songs will help,” he added.