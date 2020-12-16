NPP is securing the grounds in Oti region - NPP Chairman

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Chairman of the Oti region branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Evans Yao Dapaah is optimistic that the region in the near future will become a stronghold of the NPP.

According to him, the outcome of both Presidential and Parliamentary results from the area gives greater hope that the party will emerge victorious in the next elections.



Speaking during a media engagement on the way forward for the Oti region, Mr. Dapaah said the NPP rose from 34% of votes in the 2016 to 36% in 2020.



He explained that, per analysis, the presidential votes in the region increased from about 74,275 votes representing about 34 percent in 2016 to 103,865 representing about 36 percent in 2020.



“By next election, that is 2024, Oti will make it straight because even if you look at the margin, the parliamentary margin one will say that yes this region has some prospect” he emphasized.



Speaking on the Krachi East seat the party has lost to the NDC, he said;

“even in Krachi East where we lost our only seat, you could see that it was a very close contest considering the fact that the area like all other constituencies in the region is an NDC stronghold; which we are claiming.”



Nonetheless, the Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation, Mr. Michael Gyato won the Krachi East seat on the ticket of the NPP in 2016 with 14,551 votes against the NDC’s Wisdom Gidisu who pulled 14,504; given a difference of 47 votes only.



Despite the fact that Mr. Gyato increased his votes to 19,837, he lost to the NDC candidate who chalked 20,364, thus a difference of about 527 votes.



This indicates that some 480 voters helped the NDC to reclaim the seat.



In Krachi West, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Justice Amankwah Mensah closed a gap of over 4,000 votes in 2016 by chalking 11,572 votes against 12,068 from the NDC’s Helen Adjoa Ntosu in the just ended 2020 elections, thus a difference of 496 votes.

In Nkwanta North, Benjamin Mnyun Nador of the NPP secured 22,869 votes against the NDC’s 24,478 by incumbent John Oti Bless, thus with a difference of about 10,000 votes in 2016 was eroded to about 1,000 in the 2020 elections



Mr. Dapaah became chairman of the party in 2017 revealed that the same situation can be said about the NPP’s Innocent Tache Kakateche who contested in Krachi Nchumuru.



He has the hope that at least these four seats can be easily taken away from the NDC in the next election saying “It is clear that these four seats are ripe to be taken by us (NPP) and increasing the momentum of our campaign will bring us great benefits from 2024 and beyond.”



He, therefore, appealed to the leadership of the NPP to leave no stone unturned to putting Oti on papers because Oti is ripped for the NPP “I’m only appealing to my big men at the top that Oti need some kind of attention”

