'NPP is the most disciplined political party in Ghana' - Evans Amoah

Western Regional Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders, Mr. Anthony Evans Amo

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Mr. Anthony Evans Amoah, has described the party as the most disciplined political force in the country.

According to him, the party has been nurtured with discipline as its key principle.



"Many years of sustained development, unity and cohesion, obviously could not have been achieved on a silver platter", he underscored.



Explaining further, the former Minister of State noted that the attributes of unity, cohesion, and discipline greatly contributed to the huge electoral successes of the NPP.

"The electoral fortunes cultivated over the years by the party since its formation in 1992 could never have been possible, that is why at any point in time, discipline will be at heart of everything we do as a political party", he stated.



Speaking during an interview at Mpohor in the Western Region, Mr Amoah listed a number of achievements chalked by the party.



According to him, the NPP's performance in the areas of health, education, economy, social infrastructure, energy, agriculture is unparalleled.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor