NPP is treating Central Region as if we don't have the men - Ken Agyapong bemoans neglect

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for the Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has bemoaned the utter neglect of the Central Region by the current New Patriotic Party government.

According to him, although several ambassadors were appointed in various regions across the country, the Central Region did not have even one person appointed for an ambassadorial position.



The maverick Member of Parliament who was speaking to some members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) at a party gathering, noted that although NPP MPs from the region were assured some positions in the country, none of them were given the opportunity even though the Central Region played a key role in ensuring victory for the NPP in 2016.



“You are here laughing. Ambassadors have been appointed from the whole of Ghana but none came from the the Central region. As if we don’t have the men and women. If you talk they say they are grooming. If we don’t speak the truth for thing to work, how will things work for us?

"The Party intends to hold its National Delegates Conference in the Central Region just because of the role the region played in ensuring victory for the NPP. Don’t be afraid of the truth. Ask the MPs sitting here, they collated their names and promised to put them on some boards but till date nothing has been done about it. But in NPP if you’re not a Minister, you’re not part of the anything, that’s NPP for you.”





