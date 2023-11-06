NPP is ungrateful to you, resign and join NDC – C/R NDC tells Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

The Central Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress is asking the Assin Central Member of Parliament to resign from the New Patriotic Party and join the NDC as the NPP has been ungreatful to him.

Addressing the media in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, the Central Regional Chairman of the Party Prof. Richard Aseidu said the NPP deliberately frustrating Ken’s efforts to become the NPP Flagbearer despite all he’s done for the party, is a sign of ungreatfulness.



According to him, Ken Agyapong has been a key party member who has helped it grow, and it is time for him to lead the party in the upcoming 2024 general election.



He said, there are visible signs that, the Executives of the party are heading the party into a certain direction which does not promote democracy and fairness among themselves.

Prof. Richard Aseidu noted that the NPP choosing Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to lead the party will make it easier for the NDC to win.



He added that the NPP is not having any good campaign message for Ghananians as Election is approaching because the party has mismanaged the country, especially the economy.



He indicated that the NDC will use Dr.Mahamadu Bawumia’s own unfulfilled promises to campaign against the NPP in the upcoming 2024 general election.