NPP is very good at protecting the country’s purse – Kwabena Agyapong

Former General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyapong, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no equal when it comes to protecting the country’s purse in Ghana

According to him, it is glaring across the country the prudent use of the country’s resources in the various sectors of the economy under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Kwabena Agyapong was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He said, “when it comes to governance, the NPP are better protectors of the country’s purse as compared to other political parties in the country.”

Speaking on his commitment to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) regardless of the fact that he was suspended in 2015 while the party was in opposition, Kwabena Agyapong insisted that he had a clean heart and even when he was suspended, he supported



“2016 I supported up to 100 constituencies, 10 in the Upper East Region, 20 Constituencies in the Brong Ahafo. In Ghana, we are too fussy about appointments and positions but with how we built the party, I believe we need to support regardless of where we are. My heart is as white as the shirt that I’m wearing. In my heart I know I did nothing wrong but that is not what we are here to discuss.”