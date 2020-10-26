NPP is winning 2020 election based on solid track record – Osei Assibey

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi is the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive

The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, is predicting a massive win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the forthcoming 2020 elections due to what he described as an impressive performance in its first term.

He said the party had kept faith with Ghanaians in terms of its 2016 manifesto promises and therefore deserves another term to consolidate the gains made in the last four years.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a health walk organized by the Manhyia North Constituency of the party, Mr. Antwi said Ghanaians will renew NPP’s mandate based on its solid record in government.



He said Ghana could not afford to truncate the pace of development and transformation by changing government in this year’s election.

The NPP, he said, is miles ahead of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in terms of achievements.



“We have outperformed them in all sectors and the evidence is there for everybody to see and so I am sure the people would make an informed choice between the two parties on December 7”, he stated.