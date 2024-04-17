NPP launches National Persons with Disabilities Secretariat ahead of 2024 elections

Stephen Ayensu Ntim and Rita Talata Asobayire

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a national secretariat for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The secretariat, the first of its kind since the NPP's formation as a party in 1992, was established in collaboration with the International Republican Institute (IRI).



Leaders for the secretariat will appoint representatives from all 16 regions in Ghana to steer the affairs of the secretariat.



These representatives have been allocated a well-furnished office at the NPP campaign office in Kokomlemle.



The inauguration ceremony, held at the NPP campaign office in Kokomlemle, Accra, on April 17, 2024, was attended by key party officials and stakeholders.



Sunday Alao, the resident Program Director at the International Republic Institute (IRI), lauded the initiative and urged PWDs to actively engage with the party to make their voices heard.

“This is a call for persons with disability. It is one thing to create a spot for yourself in the party; it is another thing to justify.”



Rita Talata Asobayire, the second Vice Chairperson of the NPP, encouraged PWDs to contribute their best to the party's activities and emphasized their integral role in ensuring victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.



“Going into the 2024 elections, we need every single vote. We lost in an election with 23,000 votes before and a constituency with 1.6 million people, we cannot take them for granted. So, we are going to work with them,” she said.



She reassured PWDs that they would be fully involved in all party activities across the country.



Dr. Kwesi Kyei, speaking on behalf of the NPP PWDs, expressed gratitude to the party's leadership for their efforts in establishing the secretariat.

He highlighted the secretariat's role as a focal point for addressing, coordinating, and attending to all matters related to persons living with disabilities.



National Chairman of the NPP Stephen Ayensu Ntim commended the IRI for their facilitation and resource support in establishing the secretariat.



He also praised Madam Rita Talata Asobayire and her committee for leading the process, describing the achievement as part of their service to the party.



He added that the party has pledged to provide the necessary support to ensure a smooth start for the secretariat's operations.



“I commend the International Republican Institute (IRI) for their facilitation, coordination, and resource support for the establishment of the secretariat. We are grateful.

“To the 2nd national vice chairperson, Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, and her committee, who have led the process which has culminated in the creation of the national secretariat for PWDs. This achievement will be credited as part of your service to the party.



“… as national chairman, I pledge to work closely with the secretariat in all things including providing resources and other related support in order to realize the objective for its establishment,” he said.













