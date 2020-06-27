Politics

NPP leadership don’t just talk, they do the work – Kufuor

Two-time president of Ghana, John Agyekum has called for the relentless support of the NPP and its leadership ahead of the December elections.

Addressing the National Council and members of the National Executive Committee of the NPP at the acclamation of Nana Akufo-Addo as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 polls, the former President implored Ghanaians to sustainably renew the mandate of the NPP.



He noted that NPP is gifted with transformational leaders who are committed to prioritising the country’s interest far above that of the party.



“This leadership doesn’t just talk; it does the work. This is why Ghana must just give the NPP another term. I always say that our party is destined to lead in the transformation of the country and the party always gives the leadership that will do the work for the people of Ghana. It is not easy for old men to see their grandchildren rise and prosper the way this party is doing. I pray that God will give our current leadership the victory, and the victory should be sustained. It should be victory after victory for the NPP and Ghana.”

Kufuor was also full of praise for the Akufo-Addo combination, intimating that the duo will continue to bring the needed positive change in the country as far as development and wealth creation was concerned.



“Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia will continue and the future of the party will be sustained for Ghana inclusively not just for our party -the rule of law, wealth creation, and humanity will all come together and the promises will be clear for anybody who wants to see.”





