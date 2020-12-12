NPP making electoral gains in Adaklu Constituency - Organiser

Mr Stephen Obimpeh Mensah, Adaklu Constituency Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the weekend said the party was steadily improving its electoral fortunes in the constituency.

He said the party, which was hitherto counting its electoral votes in hundreds, had gone over a thousand in the just-ended presidential elections.



Mr Obimbeh-Mensah made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adaklu Waya.



The Organiser said at the just ended Presidential elections the party was able to garner 1,967 votes out of the total 15,385 valid votes cast.



He said previously the party garnered 6.7 per cent of the total votes cast in the presidential elections in 2012 and 972 representing 8.39 per cent in 2016.



He said this was due to the untiring efforts of both the solid constituency and polling station executives.

Mr Obimbeh-Mensah, who is also the District Coordinator of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), said the party would put up measures in place to make the party attractive to the people, especially the youth.



He hinted that some of the measures included creating more modules under the YEA to create jobs for the youth and giving financial assistance to artisans to establish themselves.



Mr Obimpeh-Mensah said an opportunity would also be created for people to learn a trade of their choice.



He was optimistic that the party would pull a surprise in the 2024 elections in the constituency and urged members of the party not to relent on their oars but start an enrolment drive for the party.



The National Democratic Congress won the Adaklu Parliamentary seat with 13,250 votes.