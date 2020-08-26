Politics

NPP manifesto: Concentrating on Airport means there's nothing else to talk about - Bawumia tells critics

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the fact that critics are concentrating on only the construction of an airport in Cape Coast means their manifesto is so great that there is nothing else to talk about.

The NPP, in its 2020 manifesto, has promised to construct an airport in the Central Region.



However, this promise has been criticized with some describing it as not viable.



In an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr Bawumia said: "concentrating on the airport means there is nothing else to talk about . . . after everything that was said in the manifesto, you will expect the policies to be interrogated by your opponent and other people alike but the issues being interrogated is the airport".



Cape Coast Airport



The Vice President also refuted claims the construction of the airport is not a necessity and will not be helpful to the region.

He said, "it will be a good thing for Cape Coast; the amount of traffic going to Cape Coast is quite significant and when you are looking at infrastructure, you have to look at it from the long term. The airport will provide a long convenience for tourists coming in and it will boost other industries."



Airport not for votes



As the country is in an election year, one would think the promise to construct an airport in the Central Region is to gain votes; however, the Vice President says 'that's not the case'.



"Indeed the idea has been around for a long time but the time has come for us to put that as a key policy of infrastructure to get it done. The people of the Central Region deserve an airport," he added.





