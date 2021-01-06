NPP members in Ahanta West show appreciation to DCE, party elders

The NPP members said the MCE attributed to the party's victory in the area

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahanta West Constituency have expressed gratitude to the Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and party Elders for the party’s victory in the 2020 general election.

They said the contribution made by the MCE, Madam Henrietta Mary Eyison towards the party during the campaign brought victory to the party.



According to them, they were able to characterize the NPP primaries, resulting in divisions among the rank and file of the party, especially between the incumbent and the candidate was resolved.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr. Charles Andoh, a leading member of the NPP in the Ahanta West Constituency, thanked the electorate for retaining the Ahanta West Seat in Parliament to support the President-Elect to deliver on his vision for the country.

He said by dint of hard work, Madam Eyison and party Elders will be able to bring the NPP family together, clear all challenges, and bring victory to the party.



He thanked the NPP executives and campaign team members at the Constituency, Electoral Area, and Polling Station levels as well as the volunteer groups for their gallant works in achieving the feat.