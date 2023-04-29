NPP must go into opposition if Bawumia loses presidential primary - Coach Opeele

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must by all means elect Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

This is the view of former Asante Kotoko coach Opeele Boateng, who adds that failure to elect Bawumia must constitute grounds for the NPP to lose power and return to opposition.



His views were communicated via an April 24, 2023 tweet that read: "Truly, if Dr Bawumia doesn't win the primaries to offer more digitalization as a prez, then NPP must go to opposition.



"Prof Boateng report has shown that change will help eliminate corrupt leaders. The pompousity and the joke of defending their nonsense on camera is disgusting."



Bawumia is seen as a frontrunner in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race slated for later this year, even though he has yet to openly declare his candidature, senior aides have assured that he will run to lead the NPP into election 2024.



He is expected to face competition from among others, former ministers Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Osei Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Boakye Agyarko.



Others include Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong and Francis Addai-Nimoh. The primaries is slated for later this year.

