'NPP must win 15 seats in Northern region' – Samba as he donates 420 motorbikes

420 motorbikes have been donated to some NPP coordinators ahead of the December 7 polls

Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Baantima Samba has reiterated his commitment to winning about 15 out of 18 parliamentary seats in the region.

He disclosed that the agenda termed ‘agenda 15 seats’ is on course thereby calling on party executives at the grassroots and polling station executives to ensure that it is achieved.



Delivering 420 motorbikes to the various electoral area coordinators ahead of the December 7 polls, he urged them to intensify their campaigns and ensure that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is retained to continue to do more for the country.



The gesture by Chairman Samba is to enable the coordinators carry on their work effectively especially in the elections so as to secure a resounding victory for the NPP.

“Let us work towards retaining the NPP bearing in mind the agenda 15 seats for the Northern Region. We owe it a duty to ensure that this is agenda is not a mirage in order to consolidate the gains made by the current administration,” he stressed.



Chairman Samba also commended President Nana Addo for bringing lasting peace to Dagbon among other developmental activities and added that the party has been made more attractive in the Northern Region as a result of these interventions.



To this end, he called on the various MMDCEs to partner and collaborate effectively with the elected Parliamentary Candidates for a positive effect in the outcome of the December 7 polls.