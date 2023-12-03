NPP orphan constituency primaries: I took my GH¢400 even before queuing to vote – Madina Delegate

A delegate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from the Madina Constituency admitted to GhanaWeb that he was given GH¢400 by one of the contenders in parliamentary primaries for the constituency.

According to the delegate, who said he is a polling station executive in Oyarifa, by the name Nana Kwabena Danquah, the GH¢400 was given to him by Rebert Lamptey to use as transportation.



He showed GhanaWeb’s team at the voting centre for the Madina Constituency parliamentary primaries, PRESEC Legon, on Saturday, December 3, 2023, the envelop containing the money with his name on it, adding stated that he was given the money even before would queue to vote.



“I have taken my money. Mr Rebert Lamptey said I should use it as transportation to my house. This the money. Do you see the name on the envelope, mention it. Mention the name. Can’t you mention the name?



“I’m Nana Kwabena Danquah. If not for Robert Lamptey, I would be dead by now,” he said.



He went on to call on delegates of the NPP in the Madina Constituency to vote for Lamptey because he was the only person who can help the NPP snatch the Madina seat, which is now being occupied by National Democratic Congress' Francis-Xavier Sosu.



