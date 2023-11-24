NPP outlines guidelines for the upcoming primaries for orphan constituencies

Emblem of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the protocols to guide its upcoming parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies, scheduled for December 2, 2023.

These are constituencies with no sitting Members of Parliament.



For uniformity and consistency, the party, in a statement, asked the constituency election committee to use the venues that were used for the just ended presidential elections.



“Constituency Executives Committee are advised to engage in discussions with their respective Regional Executives Committees should a change of venue be necessary. Regional Executive Committees are requested to promptly notify the National Party of any of such changes latest by Monday, November 27, 2023,” part of the statements read.



Regarding the guidelines, the NPP, among other things, emphasised the role of the Electoral Commission (EC) in overseeing the elections.



The statement explicitly prohibits any individual, whether a government appointee, party official, or otherwise, from acting in contravention of the Electoral Commission and the established guidelines.



“The Electoral Commission of Ghana shall supervise the conduct of the election and shall have the full responsibility of ensuring a transparent, free and fair elections. No person, whether government appointee, party official, or otherwise, shall act in contravention of the EC and these guidelines.

“Security rests exclusively with the Ghana Police Service, and access beyond security is restricted to delegates, the Constituency Parliamentary Elections Committee (CPEC), contestants and their accredited agents.



“There shall be no camping of delegates,” the statement added.



Full Statement by the NPP







