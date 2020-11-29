NPP parliamentary candidate for Bibiani seeks God's protection

Alfred Obeng Boateng, NPP parliamentary candidate for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, others at church

Alfred Obeng Boateng, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency has embarked on church visitations to seek God's protection ahead of the December Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

Some of the churches he visited included the Calvary Methodist Church, Bibiani, Anglican Church, The Church of Pentecost, Bibiani Central Gospel Church and St. Teresa's Catholic Church Bibiani.



The objective of the visit was to among others introduce himself to the congregation and seek divine guidance and protection before, during and after the December elections.



Mr Obeng appealed to the various congregations to re-elect President Akufo-Addo and also give him the opportunity to serve them in the capacity as the next Member of Parliament for the area.



He hinted that, aside the numerous social intervention policies and programmes rolled out by the NPP government, Free Senior High policy was pivotal in accelerating development of the nation, particularly the rural communities.



He said the Free Senior High policy has brought a level playing field for students from both affluent and poor backgrounds.

Mr Obeng indicated that, among the four parliamentary aspirants in the constituency, he stood tall in terms of age, working experience, academic qualification, ability to give support to the constituency.



He also admonished the youth to desist from acts that would derail the peace of the country before, during and after the elections.



The parliamentary candidate told the congregation to be wary of the 'skirt and blouse' mantra which is being preached by the opposition members.



Prayers were said for the parliamentary candidate and his team for God's protection, guidance and directions in all their endeavours.