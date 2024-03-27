NPP parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso to feat youth with free community gala this Easter

Festus Bumakama Agyapong is the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP for Sefwi Wiawso

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Sefwi Wiawso constituency in the Western North region, Festus Bumakama Agyapong, is set to organise a free Community Gala this Easter for the youth of the area.

According to the 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso, the event is expected to attract the teeming youth and that is set to be a memorable one, allowing the youth to socialize, interact, make friends, and foster relationships, as well as refresh themselves.



The event is to be held at the Glisten Park, at Sefwi Dwenase, from March 29-31 2024.

In a related development, Festus Bumakama Agyapong, affectionately called BUMA by the good People of Sefwi Wiawso, will donate and dine with the inmates at the Asawinso Police Station, Boako Police Station, Sefwi Wiawso District Police Station, the Divisional Police Command, as well as the Regional Police Command on March 29, 2024, to show love and care during this Easter festivities.



BUMA is also urging everyone to witness these kind gestures and wishes his constituents a Happy Easter in advance.