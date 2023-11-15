NPP parliamentary primaries: Committee members to face stiff punishment for any endorsement - Koduah warns
Wed, 15 Nov 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com
General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Justin Koduah, has cautioned committee members ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.
He said the NPP would not hesitate to impose sanctions on any member who openly declares any form of support for the aspirants.
“We will cause your removal from the committee. Anyone that goes against the rules set will have themselves to blame," Lawyer Justin Koduah told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie in an interview.
Source: peacefmonline.com
Related Articles:
- Even kids are surprised you're asking Ghanaians to vote for you – NDC MP to Bawumia
- Choice of running mate: Don't impose on Dr Bawumia - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to NPP
- We control over one-third of NPP: Joe Wise reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
- Bawumia will be president only if it is the will of God – Ashanti Regional Chief Imam
- NPP has agreed to select Bawumia's running mate from Ashanti Region – Joe Wise
- Read all related articles