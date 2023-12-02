NPP parliamentary primaries: The top 5 constituencies to look out for

Some of the contenders in 5 top constituencies in the Greater Acccra Region

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its parliamentary primaries in the party’s orphan constituencies (constituencies it does not represent in parliament) from today, December 2, 2023, to tomorrow, Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The election is expected to take place in 111 out of the 138 orphan constituencies across the country to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.



In the Greater Accra region, which has the largest number of such constituencies, the election is expected to be held in 17 constituencies.



The primaries is expected to be keen in Okaikoi North, Ledzokuku, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodio, Adenta, and Korle Klottey constituencies.



Below are the contenders for these constituencies:



Okaikoi North:

The deputy communication officer of the NPP, Afia Akoto, is facing tight competition with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei, for the NPP parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei North Constituency.



The others in the battle for Okaikoi North include the publisher of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper, Ken Kuranchie; businessman Prince Owusu; and the former MP for Okaikoi North, Fuseini Issah.



Ledzokuku



Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority and former MP for the area, faces opposition from Clifford Martey, Ibrahim Adjei, a presidential staffer, and Collins Nii Ashitey Ollenu, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections, in the battle to represent the NPP in the Ledzokuku Constituency.



Ablekuma Central

In the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Jefferson Sackey, a Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President; Collins Amoah, a businessman; Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, a former MP for the constituency; and Samuel Brako-Amoafo, a businessman, would compete for the slot to represent the NPP in the 2024 parliament for the constituency.



Odododiodio



The Odododiodio Constituency would see a two-horse race between Nii Lantey Bannerman, the NPP parliamentary candidate in the 2024 election and Mannaf Sowah, a businessman and TESCON Patron of the Accra Technical University (ATU).



Adenta



Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, a former Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy; Akosua Manu Kozie, Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority; and Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, a gospel musician, would face off in what is expected to be a keen competition in the race to represent the NPP in the Adenta Constituency.

Korle Klottey



In the Klottey Constituency, Prince Debrah, who represented the NPP in the 2020 Parliamentary Election, faces stiff opposition from Nii Noi Nortey, a former NPP Chairman for Korle Klottey; Rexford O. Ansah; and Harry H. Quartey.



BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.