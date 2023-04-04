NPP parliamentary primaries to be held in February 2024 - Official

Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections on February 24, 2024, the party's General Secretary announced late Monday, March 3.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook timeline, nominations will open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.



The decision is in line with the party’s election guidelines as enshrined in Article 11 (2) of its constitution.



It states that “…The selection of Parliamentary Candidates shall be advertised for 18 months before the date of the National election provided that it shall be advertised for 1 (one) month in the Constituency.



Parliamentary Candidates shall be elected at least twelve (12) months before the



national general election. For the avoidance of doubt, the National Executive Committee shall have the power to determine separate dates for elections in a constituency where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament.

A member applying for nomination as the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate should be a known and active member for at least two



(2) years provided that, in appropriate cases, the National Executive Committee, in consultation with the Regional and Constituency Executives, may dispense with the requirement.



d) A member applying for nomination as the Party’s Parliament Candidate for any Constituency shall be a registered member and a voter in the Constituency, which he or she seeks to represent, provided that, in appropriate cases, the National Executive Committee, in consultation with the Regional and Constituency Executives, may dispense with the requirement….”



Candidates interested in contesting the elections on the NPP ticket can obtain the nomination forms from the party’s office by paying a fee of GHC3,000.



The filing fees for the Parliamentary Elections have been fixed at GHC35,000. Additionally, each candidate will be required to pay a development fee of GHC 40,000.

Meanwhile, the party expects all interested candidates to adhere to the guidelines and procedures laid down by the party’s constitution.



The NPP has been in power for the last two terms and is seeking to retain its majority in Parliament. The upcoming Parliamentary Elections are expected to be closely contested, and the NPP is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations.



With the nominations now open, the race for the NPP’s ticket is expected to heat up.