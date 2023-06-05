NPP planning to use Ayawaso West Wagon strategy in Assin North – BOT

Bernard Oduro Takyi, a Member of the NDC

Bernard Oduro Takyi, a Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that a meeting was held by leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hatch a plan for the upcoming Assin North parliamentary by-election.

According to him, the outcome of the meeting was that the NPP was going to use the same tactics it used in the Ayawaso West Wagon by-election, which was held in 2019.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Oduro Takyi, popularly known as BOT, added that the NPP wants to use chaos to win the Assin North primaries.



"On Tuesday around 11 pm, the government had a meeting at the Flagstaff House room 5 and what they have decided is that they are going to use mayhem in Assin North.



"If NDC leaders do take this issue seriously, it is their own problem… Awal Mohammed, the PRO for YEA (Youth Employment Agency) has stated that they are going to use the Ayawaso by-election strategy in Assin North.

"What happened in Ayawaso? They shot at people and slapped an MP, Sam George," BOT, a former parliamentary aspirant for the ruling NPP, said in Twi.



GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm whether such a meeting was held.



Background:



The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced a by-election for the Assin North Constituency, on June 27, 2023, following the declaration of the seat as vacant by the Parliament of Ghana.

Parliament declared the seat vacant after a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court of Ghana ordered the House to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



Justice Jones Victor Dotse, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Yonny Kulendi and Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu declared that Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the election 2020 in the Michael Ankomah Nimfah vrs James Gyakye Quayson case.



Watch the interview below:





