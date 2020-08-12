Regional News

NPP plans intimidation on December 7 polls - Volta NDC alleges

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region has alleged that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has plans to create fear and uncertainty on December 7 polls.

According to the party's regional Secretary , James Gunu, at a press conference held on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 in Ho to give an assessment on the just ended voter registration exercise, they (NDC) got an intelligence that, the Nana-Addo led government has plans to use Military and other inactions to to discourage people from voting.



" As we wait patiently for the electoral Commission to announce the date for exhibition exercise, we are calling on them (NDC members) to come out and check their names in the register because we've pick intelligence that the NPP will attempt to do more evil on the day of election, and some of the evils they are planning to do on the day of election are to block roads, and to prevent people from having access to registration centres. They are also preparing to hire gun shots at voting centres, just as dishonourable Hawa Koomson did, they also planning to fly helicopters, thrones on the day of election just to scare people, they are also planning to cloth their militia people in state security uniform, they will dress like soldiers will dress like soldiers but their not and will be preventing people from going to the registration centres. He alleged.



Mr James Gunu asked Ghanaians to come out to vote without fear of intimidation and tasked polling station agents to be vigilant and protect the ballot boxes from such irregularities saying, " We are calling on our people to take charge of their voting centres and vote, after voting, they must protect the ballot boxe, they must protect their votes so that we are not cheated on the day of election ".



The party thus called on their supporters who have lost interest in politics to reaffirm their faith, work and support the NDC for victory in come December.



Military Intimidations during the exercise



Some residents who claimed to have been assaulted by some of the deployed Military personnel and NPP agents in some constituencies in the region, were present at the presser and recounted their stories to the press.

One Vinyo Gideon from Akatsi North constituency alleged that, he was slapped twice by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Dr. Prince Amuzu Sodoke at a registration centre after he (Gideon) was challenged for vouching for a non resident of the area. He said although he has reported the case to the Police, his efforts for justice has been curtailed.



From Gbi Kpoeta in the Hohoe constituency, a lactating mother told the press that, she was physically assaulted and been challenged by NPP agents at the registration centre.



A sub Chief from Agortime Afegame in the Agortime-Ziope constituency, Nene Dzoho Dzantia XII also alleged that his nationality was challenged by some Military personnel at a gun point on his way to a registration centre.



Speaking on the developments, Mr James Gunu revealed that, despite the intimidations across the region and other parts of the country, Voltarians have registered massively and that is enough to disprove allegations that, Ewes are not Ghanaians.



He said some nine hundred and twenty eight thousands, two hundred and sixty seven (928,267) persons have registered, provisionally. He emphasized that, Volta region remains the world bank for the NDC.



The NDC in the Volta has been calling on Ghanaians to give the John and Jane leadership the nod to rule the country in the come general elections, this according to the party, when voted into power, the NDC will rescue Ghana from hardship.

