NPP polls: Aspirants undertaking doesn’t flout any law – Evans Nimako

NPP flag | File photo

The Director of Elections for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako has stated the party did not flout any law by having all the flag bearer hopefuls of the party sign an undertaking ahead of November 4, 2023 elections.

Prior to the high stakes election, the camps of the two leading contenders, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is vying to lead the party to the 2024 general election and the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Ken Agyapong have been trading allegations.



The General Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua on Thursday disclosed that the four aspirants have signed an undertaking to ensure unity after the election.



The candidates have signed to accept the election results, promote peace and cohesion in the party and also not quit the party in the event that they don’t win the election.



However, some political analysts have condemned the move by the NPP.

Speaking on the Starr FM midday news with Naa Dedei Tettey, the NPP election director indicated that none of the aspiring presidential candidates of the party was coerced to signing the undertaking by the party.



“So what we did, we did not flout any law provision in the 1992 Constitution, we did not flout any provision in the party’s constitution nor the guidelines of our constitution. If you care to know, presidential candidates are people of stature who believe in their own aspirations and the position of the party.



“So if they come out on their own in their own volition and say yes we support the New Patriotic Party, we will continue to give out our best. To ensure that come what may with the results we will still support the New Patriotic Party to win election 2024. It is a strong message across the whole world and the rank and file of the party,” Mr. Nimako stated.



He also stated that all is set for the presidential primaries on Saturday November 4, 2023 across the country.