NPP presidential election takes off smoothly in Ellembelle

Delegates at the centre

Correspondence from Western Region

Eight hundred and sixteen (816) delegates in the Ellembelle constituency of the Western Region are expected to cast their votes to elect their presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



The NPP delegates in 274 out of 276 constituencies in Ghana are currently voting to elect their presidential candidate.



In the Western Region, the election is being taken place in seventeen (17) constituencies.



Four eligible party members, namely vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, are contesting the NPP presidential primaries.



In Ellembelle constituency, the voting is taking place at Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS) park.



Our correspondent got to the voting ground at 5:30am and met the presence of the Ghana Police Service personnel and some officials of the Electoral Commission in the Ellembelle district.

So far so good, no violence or misunderstanding has occurred in or out of the voting center.



As of 9:20am, 80 delegates had cast their ballots.



Our correspondent reports that the weather at Nkroful is very sunny.



He also reports that the election committee has provided canopies for the delegates and the officials of EC.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh has cast his vote secretly.



Elsewhere in Jomoro and Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituencies, the voting is ongoing peacefully.