NPP presidential primary is a 'family battle' - Atik Mohammed

Atik Mohammed, convener of Mass Action Committee

Atik Mohammed has advised the Presidential aspirants as well as their supporters and delegates of the New Patriotic Party to be measured in their utterances, particularly while campaigning for their favorite candidate to win the party's upcoming presidential primary.

A former General Secretary of the People's National Convention, Atik Mohammed cautioned the rank and file of the NPP not to engage in politics of abuse, stressing there will be the need for the entire party to rally behind whoever comes up tops in the primary to lead them into the 2024 elections.



The New Patriotic Party will hold a Super Delegates Congress in August this year to slim down the number of aspirants from ten to five before they conduct their main progress to elect a presidential candidate for the party.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, Atik Mohammed described the NPP primary as a family affair and hoped it doesn't escalate into any uninvited events that will dent their image.

"This contest is a family battle," he said and urged the party to focus on the goal ahead of them.



"There is a bigger goal which goal is to win ultimate political power. So, what is happening now is just to get someone to lead them for them to rally behind him to win the elections for them. Therefore, if they are 'fighting', they should be mindful of the bigger picture because many times, there is the temptation to skid off the road."



"They should be measured in their commentaries and their expression of support for their candidates," he further advised.