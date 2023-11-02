NPP presidential race: Former Nzema East MCE appeals to delegates to vote for Kennedy Agyapong

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region, Frank Okpenyen, has appealed to NPP delegates to vote massively for Kennedy Agyapong to become the party's 2024 presidential candidate.

Frank Okpenyen, also known as Franko became the MCE for Nzema East Municipality in 2017.



He is currently the campaign coordinator for the "Kennedy Agyapong for President Movement".



The NPP delegates in the 276 constituencies will go to the polls to vote to elect their presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Speaking to the former MCE ahead of the contest, Frank Okpenyen stated that Kennedy Agyapong has a track record of creating employment for the youth of the country if he becomes president in 2025.



"For the sake of youth employment, I strongly urge all delegates to vote for Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong as the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party on November 4th, 2023, and support his bid for the presidency in the 2024 general election in Ghana. Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong's track record and dedication to addressing youth unemployment make him an ideal candidate to lead our nation toward economic growth and prosperity".

"Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong has consistently shown a strong commitment to creating job opportunities for the youth. Through his previous roles and initiatives, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges faced by young people in finding meaningful employment. His proposed policies and strategies are focused on fostering an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, innovation, and skills development, all of which are crucial in tackling the issue of youth unemployment," he stated.



"Ohene Agyapong's extensive experience in business and his success as an entrepreneur make him well-equipped to address the economic challenges that hinder youth employment. His proven ability to create jobs, attract investments, and stimulate economic growth will undoubtedly benefit the youth population, who are often the most affected by unemployment.



"In addition to his economic expertise, Honorable Ken Ohene Agyapong possesses strong leadership qualities that are essential in guiding our country towards progress. He has a reputation for being a decisive, determined, and visionary leader who is willing to take bold steps to achieve the desired outcomes.



"With his leadership, Ghana can expect a government that is responsive to the needs of the youth and committed to implementing effective policies that promote their employment," he said.