NPP primaries: Addai-Nimoh insists he will go the full hog

One of the 10 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopefuls who contested in the just-ended Special Delegates Conference of the party, Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh, has reiterated his resolve not to step down for any candidate ahead of the planned run-off on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

According to him, he will go the whole hog to ensure that the rules or guidelines are followed. All aspirants agreed that if there is a tie for the fifth position, there will be a run-off.



Addai-Nimoh, who is contesting for the second time to lead the NPP and is a former Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, polled only nine votes, tying with the former Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, during the August 26, 2023, Special Delegates Conference.



This means that the two will face off in a run-off on Saturday, September 2, 2023, to decide who will join Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyeremateng, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the party’s presidential primaries come November 4, 2023.

Speaking for the first time after last Saturday’s elections on Accra-based Citi TV, Addai-Nimoh insisted that he is still in the race.



“For now, I am still in the race. According to the rules or guidelines, we agreed that if there is a tie for the fifth position, then there should be a run-off on September 2, 2023. That is what we put in the guidelines. But the guideline is a document approved by the National Council,” Francis Addai-Nimoh pointed out.