NPP primaries: Alan's campaign team joins Bawumia

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen's campaign team in the Western Region has joined Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp.

Speaking at a press conference in a video shared by Kofi TV on Thursday, September 21, 2023, the leader of the team said they have decided to join Dr. Bawumia’s campaign because of their political future.



“This is to announce to the general public and the people of Ghana that the leadership of the defunct ‘Alan for 2024’ here in the Western Region have collectively decided that, pursuant to Alan Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the NPP presidential race, we have decided to support the candidature of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“We discussed extensively; we have thoroughly assessed the four other candidates who are contesting, and we feel that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is our best bet,” he said.



The leader further stated, “We believed in Alan Kyerematen’s vision and set out to support him. Now that he has decided not to contest, we need to take a decision—a decision that would also protect our political future as young men and women here in the Western Region”.



He added that the vice president is the only person who can help the NPP win the 2024 presidential elections.

About Alan’s withdrawal:



Alan Kyerematen, one of the leading members in the NPP flagbearership race, officially withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



His decision was just a day before the New Patriotic Party was scheduled to organise the balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November 4th Congress, which is aimed at electing a successor for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cited the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference, among others, as some of the reasons that informed his decision to drop out of the race.



That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released to officially confirm Alan's decision.

It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports that he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



