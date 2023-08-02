NPP primaries: Ama Sey seeks Akwatia comeback

Ama Sey was a member of the 7th Parliament on the ticket of the NPP

Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, has announced her determination to recapture the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come 2024.

Ama Sey was elected MP on the NPP ticket in the 2016 general election and served as a member of the seventh Parliament. However, she lost in her re-election bid during the party's parliamentary primary to Ernest Kumi, who eventually lost the seat to the NDC in the 2020 election.



Despite the setback, Ama Sey remains resolute in her mission to reclaim the Akwatia seat for the NPP. She made this declaration after receiving the NPP's parliamentary nomination forms, which were presented to her by a group of NPP polling station executives in Akwatia last Friday (July 28).



The nomination form was presented to Ama Sey by Obi-Dombie Kofi Ntiamoah, a polling station chairman in Akwatia and leader of the group. He asserted that the decision to pick the form on her behalf was unanimously taken by the polling station executive members, coordinators, and party supporters in Akwatia who are firmly backing Ama Sey's bid for success in both the NPP primary and the parliamentary election in 2024.



Ama Sey's primary goal in seeking a comeback and returning to Parliament is to serve the people of Akwatia and foster development in the area.

She revealed that extensive consultations have been ongoing between herself and key personalities both within the NPP and outside the party, regarding her intentions to contest for the seat in the 2024 elections.



As per the party's timelines, nominations have been opened in the 137 constituencies where the NPP has no sitting MPs, also known as orphan constituencies, since Tuesday, July 11, 2023.



The nomination process is expected to close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Subsequently, elections in these constituencies will be held on a case-by-case basis to elect parliamentary candidates for the party's ticket in the 2024 general election, to take place from September 2023 to December 2, 2023.



The Akwatia parliamentary seat is currently held by the NDC, with Henry Yiadom Boakye as the MP, who secured victory in the 2020 general election by defeating Ernest Kumi of the NPP.

Mr. Boakye won with 19,899 votes, representing 51.5 per cent, against Mr. Kumi's 18,742 votes, representing 48.5 per cent, thereby joining the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



