NPP primaries: Bawumia announces 'One Constituency - One godfather' policy

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced three policies for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroots in the event that he is elected flagbearer and emerges as president after the 2024 polls.

One of the three is the “One Constituency- One Godfather and mother” scheme which along with two others he said will establish a better relationship between the top ranks and the grassroots of the NPP>



The first policy Bawumia announced on his campaign months back was the “One Constituency-Ten appointments” whiles he intends to add "One Constituency-One welfare office,” as the third policy.



“Party loyalists tell me that when the party is voted into power to form a government, they are left out in the processes of governance,” he told party delegates in the Oti Region during a campaign stop.



Bawumia said he was coming up with the policies, which he believed if effectively utilised, the party and the government would be well integrated, a GNA report added.

Bawumia is in pole position to emerge as flagbearer of the NPP having won the preliminary round of election held on August 26.



He came top in a pool of 10 candidates being pruned down to five with over 68% of total votes cast.



The final election is slated for November 4 with Bawumia coming up against three others - Kennedy Agyapong, Afriyie Osei Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



