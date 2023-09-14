NPP primaries: Chiefs, clergymen, a national officer begged Ken Agyapong to quit race - Team member claims

Member of Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, William Kusi

A member of Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team, William Kusi, has revealed that certain prominent figures within the party implored the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to withdraw from the upcoming flagbearership race.

He said the purpose behind this request is to pave the way for the party's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to automatically become the party's official flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, William Kusi, disclosed that various influential individuals, including traditional leaders, religious figures, and politicians, the Assin Central MP to consider stepping down from the contest.



“Chiefs, men of God, some politicians came to plead with Kennedy to withdraw. There was a member of the party who is a National Executive officer. The individual pleaded with Kennedy Agyapong to withdraw from the race,” he said.



While Kennedy Agyapong is one of the four aspirants vying for the party's flagbearership position, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President, is seen ash his strongest contender.



