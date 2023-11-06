NPP primaries: Comportment, unity exhibited by both winning and losing aspirants - Ernest Frimpong

MP hopeful for Amenfi East Constituency, Ernest Frimpong

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi East Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Frimpong has commended both winning and losing aspirants in the just-ended NPP presidential primaries for their excellent conduct during and after the elections.

In a press statement, he stated that comportment, unity, and level of maturity exhibited by the candidates and their supporters indicated that the NPP's quest to break the eight will be successful.



Commending delegates for their good conduct during and after the election, the MP aspirant urged them to continue to work hard in unity so that breaking the eight mantra will be a dream in reality.



Read his full statement below:



I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to the presidential candidate elect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for securing a landslide victory in the just-ended elections of the New Patriotic Party. This has reaffirmed our unbridled dedication to a democratic system of governance and further deepened our readiness to break the 8 in the 2024 general elections.

To Kennedy Agyapong, who emerged as the runner-up, you have done a Yeoman job. These results exemplify how connected you are with the grassroots which is a sign of hope in our quest to break the 8. Your contribution can never be doubted for our success in the 2024 general elections, and we are confident that with your support to the elected candidate, we shall break the 8-year jinx.



Let me also congratulate the remaining two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Hon. Francis Addai Nimoh. You've fought a good battle. You have demonstrated an unflinching patriotism throughout this contest and the votes garnered indicate your recognition in the party. Together with your support, the elephant will sail through the upcoming elections.



Now to our ever-faithful delegates, you have proven to the world that indeed, the New Patriotic Party is a symbol of development in freedom. Your conduct before, during, and after the elections has vindicated your understanding of democratic governance. This should renew our commitment towards the goal of breaking the 8-year jinx of which I am of the full conviction that through a United front, we shall succeed.



On this note, let me call on all patriotic members of the NPP that the journey starts now. Let's come together devoid of our differences and champion one agenda for the betterment of the party and the good people of Ghana.