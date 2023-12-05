NPP primaries: David Asante declares intention to contest Nkawkaw seat

Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company, David Boateng Asante

The Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Publishing Company, David Asante, has announced his candidacy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s parliamentary primaries in Nkawkaw.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 5, Asante stated that his decision follows extensive consultations with party stakeholders in the constituency.



Expressing his commitment to providing quality leadership, Mr Asante aims to ensure Nkawkaw takes its rightful place in Ghana's politics.



He mentioned his hope for success in the primaries and the opportunity to serve the constituency with honesty and sincerity.



"After broad consultations with the leadership of the New Patriotic Party at the polling station, constituency, regional and national levels, I have decided to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Nkawkaw Constituency."



"I am hopeful that, this time, with the support of the delegates, I will be successful and will be allowed to serve my people in all honesty and sincerity.

This marks David Asante's second attempt at securing the parliamentary slot, following an unsuccessful bid in 2020.



The NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) has scheduled the parliamentary primaries for constituencies with sitting lawmakers on January 20, 2024.



The nomination period for interested candidates will be open from December 20 to December 22, 2023, with detailed guidelines provided for the conduct of the primaries.



The party anticipates the full cooperation of all stakeholders in the process and extends best wishes to aspiring candidates.