NPP primaries: Give me your blessings and show me the way – Bawumia tells Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was at the Manhyia Palace last weekend to celebrate the Akwasidae Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Asante Kingdom.

The event took place on September 3, 2023.



Dressed in traditional kente cloth, Dr. Bawumia was accompanied to the Manhyia Palace by a delegation including some party officials.



During the event, the Vice President expressed his gratitude for the blessings he received from Otumfuo during the Party's Super Delegates Conference held on August 26.



He acknowledged the role Otumfuo's blessings played in his victory during the conference.



"I came in peace, and today being Akwasidae, I came for a visit and to celebrate with him (Otumfuo). Again, I came here initially to ask for his blessing when I was going to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP. He blessed me, and God also blessed his blessing, which materialized for me to win the contest on August 26, 2023."



The Vice President emphasized that his journey was not merely one of gratitude. He conveyed his need for Otumfuo's continued blessings and prayers as he prepares for the final stage of the NPP's presidential elections, where he will face four other candidates.



"We have another contest coming again on the 4th of November, where we are going to elect the flagbearer, and I still need his blessing. So, I came to ask for his blessing and inform him about it, that he may give me his blessings and show me the way to clinch victory. I thank you so much, and may God bless you."

During the NPP super delegates election held on August 26, 2023, Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast.



In second place was Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



The final round, slated for November this year, will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.





The incorruptible @MBawumia joined Asenteman to celebrate with Otumfuo at Akwasidae.



Asenteman loves Bawumia pic.twitter.com/85ccIgKEC9 — Abdul Rauf Ibrahim (@AbdulRaufIbra20) September 3, 2023

This marked the sixth celebration of the year and attracted dignitaries, both local and foreign. [Thread 2/4] pic.twitter.com/YyVgiMJzxz — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) September 3, 2023

AM/SARA









Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:











Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



