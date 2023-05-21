NPP primaries: I have thought, prayed and concluded that I will contest - Bawumia confirms

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The candidature of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries has been confirmed by aides, groups and supporters except for the man himself.

The closest he came to a declaration was a social media post titled "IT IS POSSIBLE," and to say generally that the NPP can retin power beyond the cyclical eight years - that is, break the eight.



Bawumia has, however, made a public pronouncement on Saturday, May 20, 2023, during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Sekyere in the Sekyere Kumawu District, Adom News reports.



A report filed by Ohemeng Tawiah read in part: "His comments followed a question by the Chief of Sekyere, Nana Osei Kwabena Onini Pobi II for the Vice President to clear rumours he (Vice President) could be in the race to lead the NPP.

"In response, Dr Bawumia said he had thought and prayed about it and concluded that indeed when nominations open, he will be in the race."



Bawumia is believed to have wide support of Members of Parliament (MPs) and within the rank and file, he will come up against other heavyweights like former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong.



Most of the candidates are in Kumawu to support the NPP’s candidate in Tuesday’s parliamentary by-election, Ernest Yaw Anim.