NPP primaries: I’m cool with Odotei – La Dadekotopon winner

NPP parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon constituency, Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio has debunked reports that there is a bad blood between him and the sitting member of parliament for the constituency Vincent Sowah Odotei

Mr Nyanyofio beat Mr Odotei in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries held over the weekend kicking him out of the next parliament.



Mr Odotei who is also a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak got 376 votes as against that of Mr Nyanyofio's 543 votes.



This according to reports has led to tension between the two gentlemen.



But reacting to this in an interview on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) hosted by Benjamin Akakpo on Wednesday, 24 June 2020, Mr Nyanyofio said he has no problem with the sitting MP.



“Me having a problem with Odotei is a shade of someone’s imagination. It cannot be true,” he stated.

“I’m connected in a very deep way with the MP. My uncle married his aunty so his cousins are my cousins as well and he has been a senior brother to me all these while and we have maintained that mutual respect. Even immediately after the elections, we had a hearty conversation where he pledged his support for me,” Mr Nyanyofio said.







He, however, noted that “the conflict and tension that characterised the election will be difficult to heal at some point” but “we are trying to build bridges among our various camps and I’m sure in the next week or so or the coming days we will be able to see a stronger more united party in the constituency”.



Mr Nyanyofio will be facing stiff competition from the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate for the constituency Rita Odoley Sowah in the December polls.





