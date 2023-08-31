NPP primaries: I would like it if Bawumia wins - 'Neutral' John Boadu

Former NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has stated that he would be happy to see Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia elected the party’s flagbearer come November 4.

According to him, he has not officially declared his support for the vice president but would like it if Dr Bawumia is elected.



“I am saying that I don’t support him but I would like it if he wins,” he told Host of Kokrokoo on Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese in an interview.



Asked to explain his statement further, Mr Boadu justified that “you know there’s someone you don’t support and would also be sad if he wins; maybe it is not in the interest of the party.”



He noted that it will be easier to campaign to the general electorates with Dr Bawumia as the flagbearer because other candidates who have attacked the government in their bid will find it difficult campaigning if elected.



The NPP on Saturday, August 26, 2023, held a special election aimed at reducing the number candidates in the party’s flagbearer race from 10 to five.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who placed first obtained 629 of the total votes representing over 68% of valid votes cast.



The party is scheduled to hold a general delegates election on November 4, 2023, to elect a candidate for the party going into the 2024 presidential election.



