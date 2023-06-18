NPP primaries: If you want to honour Dombo, his grandchildren are still alive - Boakye Agyarko

Mahamudu Bawumia (right), Boakye Agyarko (left)

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Boakye Agyarko, has refuted suggestions that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should be made the presidential candidate of the party to honour the Dombo tradition of the party.

According to him, making any person from the northern part of Ghana the presidential candidate of the NPP cannot be equated to honouring Simon Diedong Dombo, a founding member of the Northern Peoples Party (NPP), who played a critical role in the formation of the NPP.



Speaking in an interview on Oman FM, Boakye Agyarko, a former minister of energy, said that if the NPP wants to honour Dombo they should look for his living relatives who,he said, have been neglected by the party.



“Dombo’s son became chief of Duri in Jirapa. I can tell you on authority, his children Hajara and Sandra are there, who has asked about them before. Who has asked Hajara, how she is faring?



“Dombo’s grandchild, Diana Puwupele, was a regional organiser for two terms. When she was contesting for the 3rd term but we brought a candidate to contest her and she lost. You want to honour Dombo but you gave his grandchild a competition which made her lose her position.



“This lady wanted to be DCE (District Chief Executive) twice but was not appointed. So, if you want to honour Dombo, you call Dinah Puwupele and Hajara and tell them that because of what your grandfather did, the party is honouring him, this is what we should do,” he said in Twi.

