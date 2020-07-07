General News

NPP primaries: Joe Osei-Owusu’s challenger goes independent

Private legal practitioner, Akwasi Amofa-Agyemang, has publicly declared his intention to contest the December election as an independent parliamentary candidate at Bekwai Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Amofa-Agyemang was disqualified from contesting in the New Patriotic Party primary in June, paving way for the incumbent, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, to go unopposed.



Mr Amofa-Agyemang told Angel 102.9 FM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, that following his disqualification, he received numerous calls to go independent.

Based on that, he said, he did extensive consultation with the family and opinion leaders leading to his conclusion to heed their calls.



According to him, after going around the constituency and judging by the groundswell of support he received, he was certain of winning the parliamentary election on December 7.

