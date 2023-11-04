NPP primaries: Ken Agyapong's hometown holds vigil, candlelight procession

Photo of participants in the candlelight procession | Courtesy GNA

Hundreds of supporters of Kennedy Agyapong, one of the four presidential hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a vigil at Assin Dompim, hometown of the candidate in the Central Region, ahead of the Saturday, November 4 polls.

The Ghana News Agency reports that a candlelight procession was held in the evening of November 3 "as part of a two-day fasting and prayers declared by his people to seek the face of God for the aspiring candidate."



Photos shared by GNA showed particpants at different stages of the gathering, sitting in one photo, holding their lit candles in another and standing around the candles in a third photo.



Agyapong within a matter of months rose to became a major candidate in a pool of 10 candidates that was whittled down to five in an August 26 election.



He came second in that preliminary vote, behind vice president Mahumudu Bawumia. That process had less than a 1,000 voters.



Kennedy is, however, hoping to go a step further by beating Bawumia in an expanded vote that will see over 2088,000 delegates voting across the country.

Kennedy is contesting for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





