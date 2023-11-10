NPP primaries: Ken Agyapong shocked me with votes in Nhyiaeso - MP

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, has expressed surprise at the large number of votes garnered by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, in the recently concluded presidential primaries.

“I was astounded by the 56-vote difference between Ken and Bawumia’s votes. “It’s quite unexpected,” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show .



He also mentioned that more than a hundred delegates did not vote.



Dr. Amoah commented on the obvious support for Vice President Bawumia, adding, “You cannot even determine what’s in someone’s head and what they can do, as most of the delegates were very happy to see Bawumia.”



He stated that he had expected Dr. Bawumia to receive roughly 80% of the votes, and he and his chairman were surprised by the outcome.

Dr. Amoah emphasized the value of unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying, “NPP has emerged victorious, and I’m concerned about maintaining unity.”



He believes the unity is genuine because both Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are valued members of the party.



Dr. Amoah then praised Kennedy Agyapong for his leadership and maturity, saying, “Ken is an integral part of our path to victory in 2024.”