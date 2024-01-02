NPP primaries: List of 9 Ashanti Regional MPs quitting parliament

File photo

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold parliamentary primaries this month in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.

While some veteran MPs are bowing out, several others are vying to represent the party in its traditional stronghold of the Ashanti Region.



The regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi) has revealed that nine sitting MPs have confirmed their exit when the current parliament expires after they did not file for the upcoming primaries.



The nine, with their respective constituencies, are as follows:



1. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame)



2. Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai)



3. Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East)

4. Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West)



5. Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East)



6. William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South)



7. Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North)



8. Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya North)



9. Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom)

SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



