NPP primaries: Majority leader ‘composes’ song for Vice President Bawumia

The political atmosphere in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is getting tense as the party nears its presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2024.

The contenders in the race, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, and their backers are canvassing for the vote of delegates of the NPP across the country.



The Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a supporter of the presidential bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in his bid to 'sell' the vice president to some delegates, had to display his musical talent.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu composed a song for the vice president, urging the delegate to vote for him.



“Bawumia wenya somu yie, Bawumia wenya sonimu yie, sonimu nyie, sonimu nyie na obosam huwu den oo. Bawumia wenya somu yie,” he could be heard singing in Twi in a viral video.



The majority leader, who is the Member of Parliament for Suame, was warning the delegates to treasure Dr Bawumia before they lose him to the devil.

