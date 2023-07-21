NPP primaries: Nine aspirants petition party to centralise special delegates conference

NDC flag

Nine of the ten New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate hopefuls have petitioned the party leadership to centralise the August 26th special delegates congress.

The nine argue that holding the election on a regional basis will not sit well with the party.



They believe that decentralising an election with only 900 voters is a bad idea.



With the exception of Vice President Dr., the nine asked the party to allow all 900 delegates to vote in one location.



Meanwhile, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has announced that the party is compiling a new register for its special delegates’ congress on August 26th.

The party claims that a new register will be required because some of the delegates have passed away.



“We are in the final stage of doing the compilation. Basically, we are not going to exceed 1000 so between 900 and 1000 delegates will form the special electoral college.”



“Some of the founding members have died, so we have to take their names out. We also have to look at past national officers. I am sure before the week ends we should have the final list for the special delegates’ election,” he said.