8
Menu
News

NPP primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe declares support for Addai-Nimoh

Nyho And Francis Dr Nyaho Tamakloe and Francis Addai-Nimoh

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has endorsed Francis Addai-Nimoh's bid to become flagbearer ahead of NPP’s presidential and parliamentary primaries geared towards the 2024 general elections.

According to the NPP stalwart, Addai-Nimoh is a unifier who doesn't come with the political baggage of ethnicity and religion yet remains a formidable candidate who can lead the NPP into the next elections.

He advanced that it would be wise for the party to consider the candidature of Francis Addai-Nimoh at this crucial time when the party needs someone to help them 'break the eight.'

“Now let me warn the delegates, I want the delegates to be very careful because if you miss this man, you will regret it terribly. This is a man with enormous experience, and he understands governance, this is a man who is peaceful and will not run this country down and de is a man the whole country should follow.

"…you see me here today because when I see Addai-Nimoh, I know we still have hope in our party. This is a man of integrity, accountability, humility, and professionalism,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said according to citinewsroom.com report.

Meanwhile, prominent names that have popped up in the NPP flagbearership race include; Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The latest to join the race was Addai-Nimoh, the former Member of Parliament who declared his intention to contest the NPP’s flagbearership on February 1 2023.

AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: