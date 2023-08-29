NPP primaries: Obiri Boahen replies Prof. Gyampo for predicting a win for Alan

Professor Ransford Gyampo and Obiri Boahen

[6:25 am, 29/08/2023] Shaban Ghanaweb: Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has challenged Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana, over claims that Alan Kyerematen will win the NPP flagbearership elections come November 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Mensah Abrompah on Radio Univers on August 28, 2023, he explained why Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is poised to secure the victory.



"I am saying that nobody can beat Bawumia in all the two hundred and seventy-five constituencies. If nothing at all, he will get two hundred out of it. Mark it somewhere.



"I have heard that Professor Gyampo is saying that Alan Kyerematen will beat Bawumia, and I am saying that if Professor Gyampo wants, he should bet on his professorship, and I will also bet on my lawyer profession. Let's see who will be mocked after November 4th. He is the UTAG president, and I am also a former deputy general secretary. He should come for this bet... I am being serious," he said.



He added "The Bawumia agenda and the Bawumia issue are negotiable. It will never happen that Bawumia will not win. No, it won't happen anywhere.



"I will stop politics if he doesn't win because I don't just talk... so whatever I say, don't challenge but just accept."



Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast to emerge tops of the August 26 super delegates conference.



In second place was Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes while Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



This round of voting reduced the pool of contenders from 10 to five.



The final round, slated for November this year, will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.



What Professor Gyampo said



The political scientist in a Facebook post cautioned the Vice President not to be complacent because the real kingmakers will be at the grassroots where both Alan and Ken are likely to make huge incursions quoting very scientific data on the NPP delegate preferences.

"So, our Veep cannot be complacent because the real kingmakers will be at the grassroots where both Alan and Ken are likely to make huge incursions, according to very scientific data on the NPP delegate preferences. He, Alan and Ken must therefore work harder."



